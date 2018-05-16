Mahira Khan slays it at Cannes, becomes the first Pakistani actress to debut at the French Riviera

While Indian stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut have returned home after sizzling at the red carpet of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is surely making heads turn with her choice of attires.

The Pakistani star made a successful debut at the red carpet. She wowed us with her look. Styled by Amar Faiz, she wore a black gorgeous gown by Alberta Ferrati. Her dewy make-up and red lips with hair open surely hit the right chord.

💋 #lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 #lorealcannes A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on May 14, 2018 at 11:48am PDT

The actress took to social media to share pictures of herself at Cannes. And we really like them.

In one of the pics shared, she can be seen wearing a Nicolas Jebran outfit. She looked stunning in the shimmery violet dress. She also shared a GIF with the pic and captioned it , “Last night was special and so is this gif.”

The Raees actress also shared a pic where she can be seen standing in a balcony with sea in the background.

Mahira is not there to just pose for the paparazzi, the actress also attended a talk organised by L'Oreal and shared a pic where she can be seen intently listening to supermodel Doutzen Kroes. She is L'Oreal Paris Pakistan's spokesperson for Hair Care.

Mahira looked dapper in the sky blue pant suit by Ermanno Scervino.

She attended the premiere of Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman on Monday along with Sonam Kapoor.