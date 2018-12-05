Mahira Khan takes down a troll in savage style!

Women who are outspoken, courageous and resistant to uncalled judgments have something special about them. Most of the female stars in the entertainment industry didn't have it easy. Guess it is more or less the same across the world. Popular Pakistani TV and film actor Mahira Khan who made a prominent debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan' Raees has received her share of backlash; virtual, and maybe in real as well. But all she chooses is to move on like a boss.

You might remember how a couple of pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor went viral, wherein the two were seen chilling and smoking cigarettes. That put Mahira at the receiving end of the rudest slut-shaming. The actor, who is a divorcee and single mother, had her 'character' questioned. More than a year has passed, but Mahira still receives hate comments for the same. It so happened that she took to Twitter to wish Pakistani Cricketer Mohammed Hafeez who announced retirement from test cricket. This is what a troll chose to comment! But Mahira hit back in no time.

All said and done, the leaked pictures got Mahira really upset. "That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you," she said in a TV interview. But we are sure she got out stronger!