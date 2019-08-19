Ajay Devgn who is popularly known for comedy based roles seems to be taking a different track with his next film. He has recently finished working on two, period drama films. His next is a sports biopic based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. On Monday Ajay announced the beginning of the film's shoot while also revealing its name to be Maidaan on Twitter. Along with the tweet was a picture of a football addressing 1952-1962 as the golden age of football in India.
Syed Abdul Rahim was the coach and manager of the Indian National Football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. His tenure is regarded as India's golden age of football. One of the reasons being that under him the Indian team made it to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament. This feat was the first time an Asian country reached this stage. His last success was when India won a gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games after beating South Korea in 1962. He passed away in 1963 due to cancer. He is remembered as a football prophet even today.
The film's primary cast includes Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh, and Rudranil Ghosh. Keerthy Suresh is a National Award winner known for acting in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Maidaan will mark her debut into Bollywood. The film is directed by Amit Sharma who last worked as a director on Badhaai Ho. The project is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been separately credited for writing the screenplay and dialogues of the film. Its release date has not been revealed yet but is expected to be in 2020.