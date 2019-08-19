Soheib Ahsan August 19 2019, 3.02 pm August 19 2019, 3.02 pm

Ajay Devgn who is popularly known for comedy based roles seems to be taking a different track with his next film. He has recently finished working on two, period drama films. His next is a sports biopic based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. On Monday Ajay announced the beginning of the film's shoot while also revealing its name to be Maidaan on Twitter. Along with the tweet was a picture of a football addressing 1952-1962 as the golden age of football in India.

Syed Abdul Rahim was the coach and manager of the Indian National Football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. His tenure is regarded as India's golden age of football. One of the reasons being that under him the Indian team made it to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament. This feat was the first time an Asian country reached this stage. His last success was when India won a gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games after beating South Korea in 1962. He passed away in 1963 due to cancer. He is remembered as a football prophet even today.

