Main Hoon Na: Not Suniel Shetty but THESE actors were supposed to play the antagonist in the film!

Divya Ramnani May 07 2019, 12.01 am May 07 2019, 12.01 am

Farah Khan’s Main Hoon starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead was a massive success. The film, in today’s time, is considered a classic and was Farah Khan’s debut as a filmmaker. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan as Major Ram, if there was any other star who got a lot of approval for his performance, it was Suniel Shetty, who played the negative part in the film. But did you know he wasn’t the makers' first preference? As shocking as it sounds, Farah Khan spilt the beans about the same on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The filmmaker said that she had first approached other acclaimed actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Kamal Haasan and Nana Patekar to play this role. While the show is set to air on the television, a source close to the show’s production team said, “When Kapil Sharma asked Farah to elaborate her reason behind casting Suniel Shetty she said that her first choice was always Naseeruddin Shah but he declined the role stating that he couldn’t stick around for so many days. Hence, she cast him as Shahrukh Khan’s father and then, she went and meet Kamal Haasan Sir in Chennai and stayed there for a day. She also narrated the script to Kamal Haasan who eventually declined. Not stopping at that, she approached Nana Patekar who liked the script but made a few edits in the script followed by writing a few more scenes which Farah Khan happily included in the movie. But then again, Nana too declined the role.”

Check out the trailer of Main Hoon Na here:

They further added, "Not the one to give up, she then went to Suniel Shetty, thinking that taking an actor in villain’s role would be new and a person like him will do justice to the character. Finally, Suniel who agreed to do the film by only listening to the first half of the film was finally cast as the villain. His role in the movie was well appreciated to an effect that he was flooded with offers to play a villain in other movies.”

Well, Suniel Shetty did nail the antagonist’s role and, as they say, the rest is history!