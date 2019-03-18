Main Taare from Notebook: Salman Khan croons a soulful number

Debutant Zaheer Iqbal is the newest addition to the list of fresh faces Salman Khan has introduced on the big screen. Zaheer, alongside actor Nutan's granddaughter Pranutan Bahl, will appear in a love story titled Notebook, as you already know. Apart from being the producer of the film, Salman has also crooned a song for the same. He replaced Atif Aslam as the singer after a complete ban on Pakistani artists, as an aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, was announced.

We earlier showed you a brief teaser of Salman's track titled Main Taare. The full song, a soothing one, is now out. The track follows the journey of two newly cupid-struck souls who are gradually coming closer to each other. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has penned the song while Vishal Mishra has composed it. The Notebook trailer had some spectacular visuals to offer. The song doesn't come close to the trailer in terms of visual aesthetics but is neatly shot. However, the makers could do without Salman's appearance in it!

Also, for everyone who doesn't know, Zaheer is the son of Salman's childhood friend. Back when he didn't have a lot of money, Salman once borrowed Rs 2011 from Zaheer's father, which he still owes. He's returning it in an unexpected volume, we must say! :)

Notebook is a love story based in Kashmir which touches upon romance, heartbreak and other differences between two people from two different communities.