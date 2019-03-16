Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a song, but will it help this time?

Salman Khan loves to sing. He sang the track Main Hoon Hero Tera in his production venture Hero which marked the debut of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Though the song became a hit and Salman’s voice was loved by everyone, it didn’t really help the movie much at the box office as the film was a flop. Now Salman is gearing up to launch two more new faces in Bollywood with his next production venture Notebook. The film stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan Bahl. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a decent buzz about the film and now, one more song of the film titled Main Taare will be released soon.

The new track is sung by none other than Salman Khan and the teaser of it has been released. It’s a promotional number and will also feature Salman in it. Bhai fans would be quite excited to hear him sing once again. In the teaser, Salman is seen in an urban-cool avatar. He is sporting a black t-shirt and jeans along with a leather jacket. We are sure his fans can’t wait for the full song to be out. But the big question here is will this song help Notebook collect moolah at the box office? Well, only time will tell us.

It is said that this track was sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. But his version was dropped after the Pulwama attack and later Salman decided to lend his voice to the song. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is slated to hit the screens on March 29, 2019. It will be clashing with Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee.