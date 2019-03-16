image
Sunday, March 17th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a song, but will it help this time?

Bollywood

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a song, but will it help this time?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   March 16 2019, 2.17 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentMain TaareNotebook. Zaheer IqbalPranutan BahlSalman Khanteaser
nextGully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position on the music charts

within