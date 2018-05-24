Major Missing! Saif catches up with a ‘busy with promotions’ Kareena

When the ‘nawab’ Saif Ali Khan and the ‘gutsy Kapoor gal’ Kareena fell in love, they broke stereotypes and ways of the world to be together. Nearly a decade later, the two are happily married and parents to a very adorable son Taimur, who is the apple of paparazzi’s eye. Many speculated that they wouldn’t last together, due to the age gap and even the differences in their societal affairs, but here they are, rocking their marriage with all the love and care.

Kareena, these days, is neck-deep in the promotions of ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which is going to be her first movie after becoming a mum. She is looking fit as a fiddle and hot as hell, be it the trailer and songs, or even the promotional stints. But looks like Saif dearie is missing his darling way too much, as he caught up with her on Thursday in the midst of the promotion hustle.

Aww! Aren’t these two the sweetest?

Kareena will be seen playing the role of Kalindi Puri, the Veere (pal) who is set to get married, in Veere Di Wedding. Accompanying her will be Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie will hit the theatres on June 1