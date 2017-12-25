Makers of Kedarnath reportedly fighting over release date

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. However,it seems all is not well with the director and the producer. According to IANS, sources close to the project say director Abhishek Kapoor has been giving "major grief" to producer Prernaa Arora over the release of the film.

It is said that Arora is against releasing Kedarnath on December 21, 2018, the date on which the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is scheduled for release. However, reports say, Kapoor is insistent.

Kapoor told IANS that, “This is so pointless, and senseless. We announced the release date of Kedarnath long ago. We didn’t jump into it just because I wanted to compete with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Our release date, December 21, was decided months ago. And my producers are very much on the same page as me.”

Prernaa was reportedly in talks with King Khan to arrive at a middle ground about the two films' release dates when Mr. Kapoor reportedly made the abrupt decision to announce Kedarnath's release on Twitter. "To add to her mortification, Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) went ahead and announced his release date on Twitter at a time when Prernaa was doing her best to convince Shah Rukh that Kedarnath would not clash with Shah Rukh's untitled film directed by Aanand Rai," IANS quoted the source as saying.

The latest development on the stand-off between Kapoor and Aroraa suggests no thaw. Both the parties are hell-bent on their standpoint. While Arora wants to avoid a standoff with Shah Rukh, Kapoor would not budge from the release date.​