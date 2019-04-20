image
  3. Bollywood
Makers of Maharshi in a fix as first promotional run garners lukewarm response!

Bollywood

Makers of Maharshi in a fix as first promotional run garners lukewarm response!

The buzz around Mahesh Babu's Maharshi does not seem to be upto the mark.

back
MaharshiMahesh BabuPooja HegdeVamshi Paidipally
nextAbhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on wedding anniversary

within