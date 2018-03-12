Makers of PadMan to arrange special screening of film for Malala Yousafzai

The much-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan finally hit the screens this Friday, February 9 and since then has been doing well at the box office. The film is inspired by the life of social entrepreneur and innovator, Arunachalam Muruganantham. The narrative revolves around his struggle to make basic menstrual hygiene accessible to as many women as possible.

Although the film got banned in Pakistan after the censor board said that they cannot allow their film distributors to import films which are against their traditions and culture, it seems Noble Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai has a different view towards the film. She is notably the youngest noble laureate and is a Pakistani activist for female education. She expressed her solidarity with the message of menstrual hygiene in R Balki’s latest directorial PadMan. She had to then face enough backlash for posing with a pad; but nevertheless, she stuck to the cause and even desired to watch the film.

Director R Balki, hence, wishes to show her the film as soon as possible. “We are definitely showing it to her at the earliest, as soon as the logistics are worked out. What can I say about Malala coming forward to support our film? We are blessed and honored. It is voices like her that would carry our message in PadMan forward. Menstruation must not be swept under the carpet anymore. And we need powerful voices like Malala’s to carry the message forward,” said Balki.

Speaking about the movie Balki said that it was a leap into the unknown that he was initially reluctant to take. "Firstly, this is a story of a real-life character Arunachalam Muruganantham. The fact that he really exists initially daunted me. I don't like making films about people who exist especially those who are alive, as this puts tremendous pressure on the filmmaker to replicate the real person without offence to anyone, I would rather go into lives that I conceive especially for cinema rather than a life that pre-exists," said the director.