Antara Kashyap July 10 2019, 11.55 pm July 10 2019, 11.55 pm

Jabariya Jodi is among one of the most anticipated films of 2019. With Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra bringing their Hasee Toh Phasee chemistry back on screen, the film looked promising from the time of its inception. Based on the groom kidnapping ritual in Bihar, this comedy will show Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay Singh, a goon who kidnaps grooms and forces them to marry and Parineeti as Bubby Yadav. Only recently, the film's first song titled Khadke Glassy was unveiled. It is the remake of Honey Singh's first ever song. The team has now released a making video of the song, which shows Sidharth and Parineeti having a blast while shooting for the song.

In the new video, the actors are shown having fun with the rest of the cast and goofing around. We can also see them throwing water on the choreographer. The bloopers are also quite funny, as we see the actors forgetting to lipsync while dancing. Parineeti is her usual bubbly self (pun intended) and Sidharth is a little awkward as usual. There is one scene in the video when they are rehearsing and Sidharth hits Parineeti with a brass glass by mistake. We can then see Parineeti sitting with an ice pack on her hand and the crew making fun of Siddarth for hitting her.

Check out the video below:

Also while we are at it, check out the groovy Khadke Glassy song as well as the Jabariya Jodi trailer below:

The film has been directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaaferi, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in important roles. The film is slated to release on August 2, 2019. It will be clashing with Sonakshi Sinha's Khaandani Shafakhana.