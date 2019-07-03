Rushabh Dhruv July 03 2019, 11.15 pm July 03 2019, 11.15 pm

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been a launch pad for many aspiring artists. One of the examples can be Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya, who also entered the showbiz thanks to SLB. Well, the director is set to launch yet another fresh face in the industry and let us reveal that this one is a little special. We are talking about Sharmin Segal, who is SLB’s niece, his sister Bela Segal’s daughter. The debutante will be launched alongside yet another starkid, who happens to be actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son Mizaan Jaaferi. The two will be seen together in a film titled Malaal. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Sharmin opened up on how she was bullied for being fat.

"I was really fat for 13-14 years of my life. There were kids in school who used to make fun of me from the ages of 11-18, until I graduated from school," she said. Sharmin firmly believes that it's not at all necessity to lose weight to enter the world of cinema. "People say body-shaming and all that is wrong, and you should be confident of your body, but I wasn't. After being bullied for 15 years of my life, I wasn't confident. People have asked me, 'Is it wrong to be fat and an actor?' I said, 'No. If you are happy and confident, and you can look into a mirror in the morning and say haan main achchi lag rahi hoon, then that's your personal choice," she added.

Sharmin also spoke about what got her interested in acting. "I took theatre in school at the age of 17, Meezaan was in my class. I had an end-of-year performance, where they made me a man. You know how they have those caricature fat friend-type characters? Meezaan was the doctor and I was his assistant," she said.