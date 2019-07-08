Soheib Ahsan July 08 2019, 7.52 pm July 08 2019, 7.52 pm

A film is a multi-faceted product because it needs to exceed multiple boundaries to be a success. It could be well made but might not be appreciated by the majority of the audience, leading to a failure at the box office. This is exactly what Malaal has been suffering from. Although the film was not expected to make a massive opening, its collection isn't taking off either. According to KoiMoi.com, the film has taken three days to earn Rs. 2.25 crores. At this rate, it is expected to not cross the 3 crore mark in its lifetime. Despite its low earnings, the film received positive reviews with audiences stating that the film narrated a love story that is not usually seen in modern day romantic films.

Malaal directed by Mangesh Hadawale and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali revolves around two lovers from very contrasting backgrounds who live in a Mumbai chawl. it is the remake of a 2004 Tamil film, 7G Rainbow Colony. The film's protagonists are played by Meezaan Jaffery and Sharmin Segal. This film is a debut for the director as well as the lead actors. The film was co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Krishan Kumar, and Mahaveer Jain. The film's screenplay was developed by Mangesh Hadawale, Sanjeev and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film's score was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shreyas Puranik and Shail Hada. Prashant Ingole, Vimal Kashyab and A.M. Turaz wrote the lyrics for the film;'s soundtracks.

Such a failure is not unique in Bollywood. Small films with lead characters played by fresh faces are often not well met by the audience. Although Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a renowned director but has not had many successes in production especially in the case of small films such as My Friend Pinto and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. No doubt that this does not suggest a good opening for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production titled Tuesdays and Fridays. The film is expected to be releasing later this year.