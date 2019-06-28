Priyanka Kaul June 28 2019, 11.47 pm June 28 2019, 11.47 pm

Bollywood is going to welcome another actor stepping inside the industry. This time, it’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal. The actress is all set to mark her debut with the movie Malaal, which will also star debutant Mizaan Jaffery, son of Javed Jaffrey. A song from the movie, Udhal Ho, was recently released and the background is traditional Marathi setting.

A video shared by Bhansali Productions' Twitter handle shows how Priyanka Chopra pays the actress a visit and even asks her to teach the steps from this track. And guess what? We are immediately taken back to Priyanka Chopra’s character of Kashibai from Bajirao Mastani.

The song Pinga, also featuring Deepika Padukone, has a resemblance to Sharmin’s song. Apparently, this Marathi connection was evident to Sharmin. She even said that she would love to play the role of Kashibai if given a chance. In an interview to IANS, she said, “One of the main reasons is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir has directed it. Secondly, Kashibai's love is a different kind of love. It's the kind of love you sacrifice and on some level, it's a really nice character to play. It's selfless love where another person's happiness matters more than your own.”

"Kashi's character had many complex layers. Priyanka did a great job with it and I don't think I will ever be able to match up to that but I am hopeful that in the future, I will get a chance to play characters like them,” she added.

Sharmin, who has worked as an assistant director, has worked for movies like Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani, both which starred Chopra.

Sharmin was surely excited after meeting and shaking a leg with Priyanka Chopra and seems to have drawn inspiration from her. She said, “Dancing with Priyanka was surreal. She can learn the steps for her performances overnight. I remember her rehearsing for Pinga. She had shot throughout the night, rehearsed in the morning, went home and shot the entire night again.”