Divya Ramnani June 27 2019, 4.43 pm June 27 2019, 4.43 pm

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal marks the big Bollywood debut of his niece Sharmin, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan. Everything about the film, so far, has been well-received and Sharmin and Meezaan’s chemistry has managed to strike a delightful chord among fans. Recently, the makers of Malaal took to their social media accounts and shared a throwback video from the time when newbie Sharmin had an unexpected encounter with the one and only Priyanka Chopra. And we could totally relate to Sharmin’s reaction!

In the video, we could see a focused Sharmin, in her ethnic attire, rehearsing for a song from Malaal. A few moments later, there’s a knock at her door and voila! It was a very gorgeous PeeCee! The Barfi actor, who has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, brought a smile on Sharmin’s face and showered her with a warm hug. Not to miss Sharmin’s adorable fangirl moment. A very sweet gesture by Priyanka Chopra indeed!

Check out the clip of Priyanka Chopra paying a surprise visit to Sharmin Segal here:

Earlier, in an interview with in.com, Sharmin opened up on how PeeCee has always motivated her. She said, “I have been visiting the sets of my uncle’s films. I was an obese girl before. I was on the sets of (Goliyon Ki Rasleela) Ram-Leela. I could see that people on the sets were staring at me. I could feel that they were judging me (for her size). For what? Just because I am Sanjay sir’s niece? It was the time when I didn’t even have plans of becoming an actress. This is nepotism. I couldn’t take it and I cried.”

She added, “Priyanka is an outsider, she sat me down. She told me that life has given me something special and that I should make the best use of it instead of breaking down. This is when I took up the challenge. My motto was to make my uncle proud.”