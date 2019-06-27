Bollywood

Barack Obama and George Clooney suit up for a boat ride in Italy

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
BollywoodEntertainmentMalaalMeezaan JaaferiPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra Sharmin SegalSanjay Leela BhansaliSharmin SegalUpcoming Film
nextArticle 15 director Anubhav Sinha writes a letter appealing to Karni Sena and the Brahmin Community, here's what is says

within