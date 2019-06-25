Antara Kashyap June 25 2019, 6.25 pm June 25 2019, 6.25 pm

The new song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming production Malaal, Aai Shapat, is out. The film stars debutants Meezan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal. The movie is a contemporary love story between Astha, a north Indian girl and Shiva, a Marathi boy. The three previous songs released from the movie are Aaila Re, Udhaal Ho, and Zara Suno. The first two are energetic dance songs whereas Zara Suno is a soft romantic number. The new song, Aai Shapat, is also an upbeat track where Meezan Jaaferi is seen serenading Sharmin Segal by singing a song for her.

The song starts with a nervous Meezan who breaks into a song about his love for Sharmin. The song is a multilingual sung in both Hindi and Marathi. Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the song has been sung by Rutvik Talashilkar. The lyricist of the song is Prashant Ingole and the music has been produced by Shail Hada. The song showcases the energetic Meezan but he starts weirdly. The chemistry between the two actors, which has been appreciated right from the trailer launch, is evident in Aai Shapat as well. The song is heavily inspired by Marathi folk music.

Check out the video below:

The stars of Malaal belong to film families. Meezan is actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son and Sharmin is actor Bela Segal's daughter. Apart from this, Sharmin happens to be the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meezan and Sharmin assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Bajirao Mastaani. When an entertainment portal asked Sharmin about her connection to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she said, "From the beginning of my journey, I have been told not to rely on the relationship with Sanjay sir even to gain popularity, or to get photographed. I know that the comment on nepotism will come my way, but did I choose my family? We don't, right? Therefore, I do not want to be judged on that. I would rather want people to praise and criticize me because of who I am on-screen. Having said that, of course, I will work hard to justify every opportunity that comes my way."