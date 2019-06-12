Darshana Devi June 12 2019, 10.44 pm June 12 2019, 10.44 pm

After Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, there are two more newbies who are all set to step into the film world and incidentally, both of them belong to the family of well-known celebs. The film in question here is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Malaal, which stars none other than the filmmaker’s niece Sharmin Segal as the female lead. Starring alongside her is comedian Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezan Jaaferi and we got a highlight of their chemistry already in the trailer and the first song of the film, Aila Re. Gear up for the second track from Malaal now, which was recently dropped by the makers.

After treating us with a teaser video of the track, the fresh song, named Udhal Ho, was unveiled on Wednesday. The two-minute forty seconds track is no different from any other Ganesh Chaturthi songs, but will surely make you put on your dancing shoes! Hats off to the lights, costumes and the catchy beats, which is definitely going to set a happy mood for the viewers. We must admit, the feel-good and happy track will make you replay it for the second time! That was quite unexpected though, considering the fact that buzz around the song wasn’t high enough. Sung by Adarsh Shinde, its lyrics are penned by Prashant Ingole.

Here’s Udhal Ho from Malaal: