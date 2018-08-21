Malaika Arora aka Munni to go Hello Hello; will you attend the call?

Anarkali Disco Chali or Munni Badnam Hui or even Chaiyya Chaiyya, Malaika Arora's moves have been making us swoon since forever. The mommy with the gorgeous curves was last seen shaking a leg on the forgettable Fashion Khatam Mujh Par from Sonam Kapoor's Dolly Ki Doli, in 2015. And now, she is all set to make our hearts race with an earthy number in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. The song will be titled Hello Hello and Rekha Bhardwaj will go behind the mic for this one.

According to the producer Ajay Kapoor, the song has been written and created just to fit the bill of Malaika, and not vice versa. As a result none but she can gyrate on the same.

Given that Bhardwaj's Omkara gave us racy numbers like Beedi Jalaile and Namak Ishq Ka, both of which featured Bipasha Basu, we can expect the same vibes from this one as well. And with Malaika taking the centre stage, no one can stop it from becoming a chartbuster.

The trailer of Pataakha released recently, to positive reviews. Starring Radhika Mohan and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, along with promising cast that comprises of names like Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover, it is a tale of two sisters who cannot stand each other. The movie will be releasing on September 28, 2018.

You can watch the trailer of Pataakha here.