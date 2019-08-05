Antara Kashyap August 05 2019, 5.23 pm August 05 2019, 5.23 pm

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor not only make a very cute couple but they are also breaking quite a few stereotypes. The rumours of the couple dating first circulated right after the diva's split with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arjun have been spotted quite often together since then, be it in front rows of fashion shows or in New York when the couple finally made their relationship public. Now Malaika Arora has opened up about what happiness means to her in the relationship and if they are planning to tie the knot.

Disappointing the Malaika-Arjun shippers, the beauty revealed that their wedding is not happening any soon. Talking to an entertainment website Zoom, she said, “I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now. Arora also went o to thank the media for being patient with their relationship. She said, “Media has been very patient, understanding and very pro. I have to be grateful to them because they have been really understanding. In terms of trolls, that’s a different section altogether, people confuse that." Talking about trolls, she continued, "It’s never bothered me, maybe now I am more vocal than I was earlier. I never was somebody who is very vocal. Now, maybe more vocal than ever in my entire years of working. At times, there are certain things that bother you but I don’t let that get to me. I think I have built this shield and armour to protect myself and I think that’s what keeps me going. I don’t let anything, any sort of negativity affect me.”

Malaika was last seen enjoying a getaway with her friends in the Maldives, where she stunned with her pictures by the sea. She was also a part of Karan Johar's party which came under fire as an MLA from Punjab accused the stars of being intoxicated.