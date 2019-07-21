Antara Kashyap July 21 2019, 7.01 pm July 21 2019, 7.01 pm

Malaika Arora never stops being a stunner! The gorgeous actor is currently basking in the Maldives sun with her girlfriends giving us serious vacay goals. The actor just made us jealous with her gorgeous outfits and jewelry that made her look like she was a part of a film's shoot. The diva posted a series of pictures from the vacation and we must say, Malaika sure knows how to compete with the picturesque scenery of the Maldives. The actor also wore a Fendi bikini and we absolutely adore it!

Malaika first shared a series of pictures were she was posing against a window in a little white dress. The picture also got a comment from her boo Arjun Kapoor who trolled her for her insightful writing. She then posted a picture of her lounging around a pool in a stylish oversized shirt and a big black belt. For a girls' night, the diva took a fashion risk but looked perfect anyway. She wore a bright orange dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. She also shared a picture wearing a cute Fendi bikini, that made her look like the ageless beauty she is.

Check out the series of pictures below:

View this post on Instagram Silhouette ...... A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 20, 2019 at 12:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram Jus lounging around ...... #madives#verycasually A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 20, 2019 at 6:18am PDT

She has now posted a fresh-faced picture of her, calling herself an island girl.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram #island girl ..... happy Sunday 🌈 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 20, 2019 at 9:11pm PDT