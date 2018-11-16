Malaika Arora chills with Arjun Kapoor and his family friends; can we call it official?

They have been dropping hints for some time now. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are rumoured to have been dating for a while now. They always maintained a silence around this. Well, not anymore. They were recently spotted, hand in hand, as they headed out to enjoy a meal together. We clicked them at the airport on their way back from Italy, but separately. If all that wasn't enough of a clue for us, Arjun took Malaika to a family gathering and seemed to have had a gala time.

Malaika's lady-friends, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladakh and Sophie Choudry were also present, with Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor.

Given that they have finally started showing up together publicly, can we soon expect them to admit their relationship?

In the past, Malaika and Arjun have been quizzed about their affair numerous times but have always remained mum, calling each other 'good friends'. In between, reports also suggested that Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor, wasn't giving a positive nod to this relationship since Malaika was still married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan and he didn't want his son to upset Salman. (Note: Arjun and, Salman's sister, Arpita were once in an extremely serious relationship).

Hmmm, looks like Malaika's divorce has elevated things for them!