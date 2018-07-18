Malaika Arora drops out of a show after organisers fail to meet payment commitment

Actress Malaika Arora who was scheduled to deliver a special performance at an event in Australia has reportedly dropped out of it at the last moment. The organisers of the fashion event failed to fulfill the financial commitment they had made and it led to Malaika changing her mind at the last moment, reports Mid-day.

"The organisers had promised to pay her the full amount before Wednesday. Since they did not honour their commitment, Malaika declined to go. It was a fair and professional call taken by her," a source told Mid-day.

In the meantime, Malaika's performance was eagerly awaited by the audience overseas and almost all premium passes including VVIP and VIP ones were sold out.

"While she was set for the performance till Tuesday, she called it off the next day, few minutes before she was to board the flight," she added.

However, Malaika called it a'misunderstanding' and claimed the event was rescheduled. "Yes, there was some misunderstanding, but it has been ironed out, and the event has been rescheduled," she told the publication.