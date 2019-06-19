Antara Kashyap June 19 2019, 12.02 pm June 19 2019, 12.02 pm

Actor Arjun Kapoor is gearing up to play a warrior in his next film, Panipat: The Great Betrayal. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is about the third battle of Panipat between Ahmed Shah Abdali and the Marathas. Arjun, who plays Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao is training hard to do justice to his character. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his transformation. He talked about his battle with obesity as a child and how he overcame it when he started acting. On the picture, girlfriend Malaika posted a sweet message of encouragement for her beau, but she probably got too excited, as she hit the post button thrice!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating since the past year. The two have even admitted their relationship in the public. The actress commented a sweet "faith and hard work" with claps and bicep emoji on Arjun's picture. Malaika's comment shows how supportive she is of the fact that Arjun Kapoor is training hard for his film. It is also a great feat, considering Malaika is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. However, does posting the same comment thrice mean she is extremely excited for her boyfriend's new avatar?

Check it out:

We know that Malaika made a human error, but it is always fun to tease a couple who are so into each other, right?