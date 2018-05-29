Malaika Arora gives a befitting reply to the trolls commenting on her swimsuit pics

Social media is a scary world. Of course you have the power to voice your opinion and share your sweet moments with the world, but on the other side, people have their own opinions to share too. Trolls are something that one cannot escape and especially if you are a star, god save you. Yummy mommy Malaika Arora has been one such lady who has been an easy target of trolls. So how does she deal with it? Here’s the answer.

Speaking to a news agency, Malaika said that she does not pay heed to the trolls and that’s the best way to deal with it. Further it was her recent swimsuit picture that received a lot of backlash.

To this, she said, “To my knowledge, it is swimsuits that one uses the world over when considering water focused outdoor activities. If people think we should be wearing something else, please enlighten me.”

Point well-made lady!

And hey...if you have a body like Malaika Arora then why wouldn’t one want to flaunt it? Despite being in her 40s, Malaika can give any young actress a run for her money. She is that fit and we so envy her!

On the personal front, Malaika has divorced Arbaaz Khan and is now living separately.