Malaika Arora has THIS to say on her marriage to Arjun Kapoor

Divya Ramnani April 15 2019, 12.04 pm April 15 2019, 12.04 pm

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s romance saga has been ruling our timelines for quite some time now. Though the love-birds have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship till date, their constant public appearances are enough to stir the internet. From being spotted outside each other’s residences to visiting hospitals together, the two have always left fans speculating about their alleged love affair. Well, rumour mills had it that the couple is all set to tie the knot this year. Adding fuel to the fire was Malaika and Arjun’s recent visit to the Maldives.

The trip was supposedly Malaika’s bachelorette and that their wedding is no far. However, it looks like Malaika Arora believes otherwise. In a conversation with Bombay Times, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has rubbished all her marriage rumours and called them ‘silly.’ She said, “There is no truth to these silly speculations.” OOPS! Guess fans will have to wait for a little longer. Recently, Malaika’s revelation about Arjun Kapoor had only added to our curiosity. It all happened when KJo asked who was the Best Performance Male, to which Kirron Kher said, “To me it was Arjun.” Malla added, “I like Arjun, this way or that way.” Karan’s expression was priceless post this statement of Malla!

Moreover, when Malaika was quizzed over Arjun Kapoor in one of her recent interviews, without taking the name, she said, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."

Arjun Kapoor, too, spoke on the importance of companionship and how he has learned its importance in the last few months. "The last six months have taught me more about life than I imagined. I was just doing the right thing at one point of time and then I realised it snowballed into something being more relevant and important in my life. I finally feel like I have a sense of belonging and a family."