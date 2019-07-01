Darshana Devi July 01 2019, 10.09 am July 01 2019, 10.09 am

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who recently jetted off to New York, made their relationship official on social media just a couple of days back. At first, it was Malaika’s adorable birthday post for her ‘crazy, insanely funny and amazing’ boyfriend and then the series of sneak-peeks from their vacay that Arjun treated fans with on Instagram. Now, it seems that the pair is no longer media-shy as well. Opening up like never before, Malaika recently got candid about her love-life and also shared her son Arhaan Khan’s reaction to her relationship with the India’s Most Wanted Actor.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika spoke about finding love again after her divorce to Arbaaz Khan. "It feels amazing!” she said. “When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!"

Take a look at Malaika’s birthday post for Arjun here:

Talking about Arhaan’s reaction, she continued, "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."

She further expressed that their ‘age difference’ doesn’t really matter to her. "The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called desperate’ and a buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***. "