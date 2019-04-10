Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot bikini picture

Rushabh Dhruv April 10 2019, 10.51 am April 10 2019, 10.51 am

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently the hottest couple in town. With their love seeing no boundaries, the internet is abuzz with the news of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora taking their relationship to the next level and tying the knot on April 19. The love birds, who haven’t really made their relationship official, have time and again given us cues over their affair with their multiple outings. Well, they may not have been very vocal about their relationship, but social media trolls are not keeping shut. However, looks like Malla is in no mood to soak in the negativity of trolls.

Ahead of her rumoured church wedding with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora has given a befitting reply to the trolls. She recently took to her IG account and shared a hot picture of her clad in a floral bikini. Going by the picture, the photo the Arora babe has shared seems to be from her Maldives vacay, which according to the gossip mongers was the diva's bachelorette. With the serene beach snap, Malla's caption was a straight hit at the trolls. She made a point that happiness looks good on her and she has no time for crappy negativity. Not to miss, we are loving the sexy halter-neck floral tie bikini Malaika is seen donning. You go, girl. Your life, your rules!

Earlier in an interview, Malaika spoke candidly about her love life. When she was quizzed about the so-called rumours about her wedding to Arjun Kapoor, she held media responsible for it. "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it," Malaika said neither confirming the news nor denying it. It has been two years since her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and Malaika feels that someone is just lucky if they get a second chance in life to love and be happy.

Further, when asked about Arjun Kapoor, without taking the name, she said, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."