Malaika Arora seeks attention in the most teenage way ever

Celebrities and attention go hand-in-hand, especially if the celebrity is a has-been item-girl who now judges reality shows. By now you may have guessed that we're talking about Malaika Arora. If the reports are to be believed, the lady is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they have not shied away from stepping out in public. While the two still officially haven't confirmed their association, Arjun announced on the gossip-show, Koffee With Karan, last Sunday. Last night, we thought Malaika confirmed the relationship, but hardly. Malaika put up a selfie in a gold chain that read 'AM'. One would think she is declaring her love as the initials could stand for Arjun-Malaika. Unfortunately, the necklace actually stands for Malaika Arora - 'MA'. It seems like our MA has taken complete advantage of the fact that selfies are mirrored images where the left becomes the right and vice-versa.

Here's the truth, as narrated by a source. “The locket is studded with precious stones and is initialled 'MA' and not 'AM' as people are assuming. 'MA' also stands for Malaika Arora, as much as it stands for 'MA' meaning mother as Malaika is a dedicated and devoted mother to her son Arhaan and is a token of appreciation for that. The chain and pendant were given to her by her BFF, show director and fashion choreographer, Vahbiz Mehta on Malaika’s birthday (October 23) this year when she celebrated it with some of her close friends. But Malaika wore it for the first time after that when she went to her sister Amrita Arora Ladak’s party at her residence on the terrace, last night. Incidentally, Arjun Kapoor was also present at the party. Besides Arjun and Malaika, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, makeup specialist Mallika Bhatt and Vahbiz were also spotted at the venue. ”

We wonder why Malaika has to resort to these tactics. In the day and age of ace Bollywood celebrities having lavish weddings, here we have Malaika, living in the '80s by having sources leak random bits of info contradicting the truth, trying to garner headlines. Aren't we pass that? If you're dating someone, wear that badge proudly. Go public or go home.