Malaika Arora shares a BTS picture, gets trolled for her hairy armpits

There’s no doubt that Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actresses we have in B-Town. The actress has a body to die for and she trains hard for it. She is among those divas from Bollywood who have managed to create a niche for herself by giving us some fitness and fashion goals, almost every single day. Malaika, who now owns a yoga studio, recently took to her Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scene monochrome picture of herself which sees her in a bold avatar. While Malla's photo is captivating, seems like fans were in a mood to bash her.

In the shared photo we see Malaika donning a black bra over a lacy bodysuit. Right from the actor's attitude, kohl-rimmed eyes, top-notch ponytail to her hand stretched pose, the picture looks perfect. But as we all know how the internet is said to be a risky space for celebrities, Malla was not spared. Trolls started commenting on the little hair visible on Malaika's underarms, but amidst the negativity, there were also a few positive comments.

Have a look at the bold photo shared by the Arora babe below:

Apart from being a fitness inspiration, Malaika Arora has been in the news with regards to her alleged affair with Arjun Kapoor. Earlier, in a conversation with Bombay Times, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had rubbished all her marriage rumours and called them ‘silly.’ She said, “There is no truth to these silly speculations.”

Moreover, when Malaika was quizzed over Arjun Kapoor in one of her recent interviews, without taking the name, she had said, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."