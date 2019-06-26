Rushabh Dhruv June 26 2019, 11.44 pm June 26 2019, 11.44 pm

This is the piece of news we all were waiting for! Seems like the cat is finally out of the bag, as Malaika Arora has made her pyaar official for Arjun Kapoor. Even though the lovebirds have been quite private about their affair, their social media PDA to their closeness with another on dinner dates and parties serves enough proof that the two cannot get enough of one another. And here is one more reason which affirms that Malaika-Arjun are a LIT couple. It so happened that June 26, 2019, marks Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday and even though late, Malaika made it a point to wish her man. Malla shared the first ever picture of her and Arjun on Instagram and we literally want to scream!

Currently, Malaika and Arjun are having their 'love time' in New York on the occasion of the latter's birthday. Straight from abroad, Malaika posted a sunkissed picture of her and Arjun wherein the man is looking at his ladylove. The purpose of the photo was a sweet birthday wish for Arjun. Malaika captioned the image as, "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always."

Have a look at the picture posted by Malaika Arora below:

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Arjun had spilt the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," Arjun had said.

He added, "Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's certain ease. I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding when we're not. They understood that."