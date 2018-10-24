image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Malaika Arora throws a subtle hint of her birthday date in Italy

Bollywood

Malaika Arora throws a subtle hint of her birthday date in Italy

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 24 2018, 4.42 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentMalaika Arora
nextRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone managing every detail of their wedding
ALSO READ

Airport diaries: A friendly Arjun Kapoor gets mobbed, while Malaika slips away!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's hand in hand move has us floored

Attention! Parineeti is waiting for a serious relationship