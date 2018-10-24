Malaika Arora throws a subtle hint of her birthday date in Italy

While you thought, Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick are hogging all the limelight, let us tell you, that another rumoured couple is also in the news of late. We are referring to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Speculations have been going strong since a long time, and their recent joint give away the hint.

So, when the lady stays mum on inside details of her birthday vacay in Europe, we are forced to believe, it has got to do something with Arjun Kapoor.

It so happened that on the sets of the reality show India’s Got Talent, Karan Johar, her co-judge had a fun question and answer kind of a session, where he asked about her recently celebrated birthday on Oct 23 in Italy, Europe. He started off by asking her how was her birthday celebration in Europe, and she had only good things to say. Next, he told her, “The burning question is ‘Did you go alone’?” to which she replied, “Let it be a burning question.” Her silence hinted that there’s something fishy.

Also, another fact is that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of 24morning. While, they made separate exits, it sort of establishes the point that they could be holidaying in Italy together, celebrating her birthday.