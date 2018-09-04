Malaika Arora turns into a Pataakha and goes Hello Hello!

Malaika Arora is the quintessential queen of dance numbers. From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui to Anarkali Disco Chali, seldom is the case when the magic of her thumkas does not work, for when she gyrates to the tunes of these songs, we groove, and a chartbuster is surely belted out. Be sure to thaam your dil, because she is back again, this time doing Hello Hello. We are talking about the item number Hello Hello from Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming venture Pataakha, featuring the diva. A teaser of the same is out and it surely promises a hot ride ahead.

The song has been crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj, who has given us gems like Beedi Jalaile and Naman Ishq Ka in the past, both from Vishal Bhardwaj's Shakespearean drama Omkara. Well, the teaser is certainly tantalising enough, and we can't wait for the full song to be out on 5th September.

Pataakha stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover amongst others, and will be releasing on 28th September. It's a tale of two sisters who simply cannot stand each other. How their story unfolds, despite the differences, forms the crux of the plot.