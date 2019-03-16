Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in Welcome To New York, currently has good films in his kitty. Besides Kalank, the Aashiqui 2 actor has Mohit Suri’s Malang as his next. The launch pictures of the film, starring an ensemble cast of Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, among others, got us all excited! To our surprise, the film has now already gone on floors.

Aditya, who recently made his Instagram debut, announced the same on the photo-sharing platform on Saturday. The actor posted a picture of him performing the puja alongside Suri and Ankur Garg, who is producing the film. In his caption, Aditya mentioned that he is all set to embark on the new journey, and addressed Suri as ‘the man who changed it all' for him. On the other hand, Anku also took to IG to share a picture of a clapperboard and wrote ‘Aaj se Malang!’.

The clapperboard shared by Ankur also has the word 'mahurat' written on it.

As per earlier reports, the team will film aerial shots in Goa in the first few days and then will move on to Mauritius for the further shoot. “The team will wrap up in a 50-60-day start-to-finish schedule. It isn’t easy to shoot on the beaches of Goa in the months of April and May as that’s a busy time for tourism. Mauritius was chosen to avoid overcrowded spaces and because their landscapes are similar,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

The film also marks Aditya’s second collaboration with Suri after Aashiqui 2 and is set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.