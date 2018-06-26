Mallika Sherawat makes her digital debut with The Story, based on a real incident from her life

Many Bollywood actors have worked on the digital platform, and now one more actress is all set to make her digital debut. We are talking none other than the once s*x siren of Bollywood, Mallika Sherawat. The Murder actress will be seen in a Zee show titled The Story. The show is based on a real incident from Mallika’s life. It is about a fan stalking her.

The actress today took to Twitter to release the trailer of her episode. Check it out here:

Well, it will be interesting to see this dark side of Mallika’s life.

By the way, the show’s tagline is ‘Jhoothi Thi? Sacchi Thi? Par Story Badi Achi Thi’. Well, now that’s something interesting.

Mallika will also be adapting the show The Good Wife for Indian audiences. She will be co-producing the film and will also play the lead role in it. While talking about it, Mallika had said, “I’m really excited about bringing The Good Wife to India and thank CBS for putting their faith in me. I’m really excited about this opportunity. I love the show. It features a fierce and beautifully written female character with enough contradiction, emotional range, and surprise. The show’s brilliant storyline & pioneering female role made me want to do it in India.”

Mallika was last seen on the big screen in 2015 release Dirty Politics which failed miserably at the box office. Well, all the best Mallika for this second innings.