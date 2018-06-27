Mallika Sherawat; the Hollywood export that didn’t make India proud

There are many Indian actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and others, who have tried their hands in Hollywood. Some of them have had a lead role to play while some of them made a mark with small appearances. But, there’s one actress who unfortunately has time and again failed to make the country proud and she is none other than Mallika Sherawat.

The Sex Siren Of Bollywood

Mallika Sherawat made her Bollywood debut with the film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye. But, she came into limelight with the movie Khwahish. She then starred in erotic-thriller Murder which made her a star overnight. She then starred in a few films which didn’t do well at the box office.

International Debut

In 2005, Mallika made her international debut with Chinese film The Myth. She didn’t have much to do in the film. The only thing that favoured her in this movie was she got a chance to work with a superstar like Jackie Chan.

Turning into a Naagin

Nowadays, Naagins are doing quite well on the small screen, but when Mallika Sherawat turned into one for her international outing HISSS, no one bothered to watch it. The film tanked at the box office and didn’t help Mallika in her career. Even her acting wasn’t something great in the film.

One more dud movie

After Hisss, in 2011 she went on to star in a Hollywood movie titled Politics of Love. The movie released without much fanfare and Mallika was panned by critics.

Still trying hard

By attending Cannes every year and showcasing herself as an international star, Mallika Sherawat is still trying hard to make it big in the glorious industry. She currently does not have any film, be it Bollywood or Hollywood.

Surely, an export to Hollywood that didn’t make India proud.