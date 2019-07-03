Rushabh Dhruv July 03 2019, 11.48 pm July 03 2019, 11.48 pm

Actor Mallika Sherawat, best known for her roles in Murder and Pyaar Ke Side Effects, recently made quite a revelation in an interaction with a leading entertainment portal. The actress did not keep mum and talked about the taboos surrounding women in a male-dominated Bollywood. The star spoke about how people used to take liberties with her based on the roles she used to do in films. “It’s in our culture, this victim blaming. ‘Why was she out at night, why was she out with a boy? I was shamed all the time because I did bold films. People thought they could take liberties with me," she said.

Taking her stance on how unfair Bollywood is with regards to women, Mallika added, “Even now the society thinks actresses are easy. ‘We won’t marry her, she is an actress and has romanced men on screen. This is the perception in our country. How can the powerful fall when the whole industry is run by men? Women are used as pawns. How many women directors, writers and cinematographers are there? We can count on our fingertips. The game will change when more women enter the field,” Sherawat said while emphasising on the point that more women need to enter the showbiz.

