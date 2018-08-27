Mamta and Mauji visit Jaipur for Sui Dhaaga song launch, aur sab badiya hai!

Chaav Laga, the latest track from Sui Dhaga, is just out. The melodious number is a portrayal of two life partners lending joint shoulders to their professional journey as well, and turning into business partners. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma aka Mamta and Mauji flew to the vibrant and colourful city that is Jaipur to unveil the new song.

The actors who were welcomed on the stage with a huge round of applause decided to soak in the mood further. Hence, we had Varun and Anushka shaking a leg to Chaav Laga.

The flavour of Jaipur clearly got on both of them. As soon as they landed, an amazed Varun noticed how the entire airport was beautifully ornamented with Jaipur's local Sui Dhaga exemplary.

And in no time, we had them asking, Sab Badiya Hai? The noise-thunder is proof, all is well!

On this note, did you know that the logo of Sui Dhaga was created by artisans from across the country? This includes traditional forms of stitching such as Phulkari from Punjab, Zardozi from Lucknow, Phul Patti from Uttar Pradesh, Kantha Stich from West Bengal and Kashida and Sozni from Kashmir.

That's the true spirit of Made in India! The film, directed by Sharat Katariya and produced under Yash Raj Films is slated to release on September 28.