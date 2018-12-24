Man Crush Monday: 10 Ranveer Singh pics that will drive away your blues

Mondays can be hard for many. After a well spent weekend with family and friends returning to work may require some extra motivation and more so when you’re almost at the end of the year and on Christmas eve. Holiday seasons can be trying, so we decided to cheer you up with a sumptuous serve of Ranveer Singh pics that will not just drive away your blues, but also keep you going through the week. Our Man Crush Monday this week is the Simmba star.
Ranveer has become synonymous with quirky fashion statements. This ‘Rohit Shetty Ka Hero’ is fun, crazy and sometimes obnoxious. But only and only Ranveer Singh can pull off some of the looks that he has chosen to sport. If you were surprised to see the actor opt for traditional looks during his wedding ceremonies, Ranveer returned back in style at the post-wedding parties. We saw multiple memes about the actor’s fashion sense, but this Gully Boy could care very little about what anybody has to say about his sartorial choices. And that gives us more reason to love this fashion rule breaker, who can pull off a man bun, a skirt like attire and even a nose ring. Here are pictures of Ranveer Singh that will act as an instant dose of caffeine and set you right for the rest of the day and even week…
#Rise and Shine
Love you like Kanye love Kanye
#Simmba Mode
🐅 #simmba #squad . @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @saraalikhan95
#Look at Monday in the eye
📛
#Gangsta
Damn it feel good to be a gangsta
#Sindhi Swagger
Gehani Versachainani 🏺#sindhiswag
#Hit the gym yet?
💪🏾 @bigmuscles_nutrition
#Don’t forget self-love is the best love…
💋 #mondaymotivation
#Patakaa
💥💥💥💥💥
#Lust for Ranveer
Lust for Life
#Set for the week
😆🤣😂 @jackjonesindia #JACKJONESx10 #DontHoldBack
We bet this was you before seeing Ranveer’s pics…
Me on every rollercoaster ever
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba will be releasing on December 28. This will be Sara’s second film this year after her debut in Kedarnath two weeks ago. Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for the first time. The buzz around Simmba looks positive and trade predicts that the film would mint at least Rs 200 crore. The movie will also have an extended cameo by Rohit’s buddy Ajay Devgn. Well, looks Ranveer is set to end 2018 on a great note after kickstarting it with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. We hear that the actor will only go on a honeymoon with actress wife Deepika Padukone after Simmba’s release on December 28.
After Simmba, Ranveer has an interesting line up of movies. The actor will be seen in Kabir Khan’s next, which is tentatively titled ’83. He also will kickstart work on Karan Johar’s ambitious directorial venture Takht. The actor’s next release will be Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which will premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival and will release on February 14, 2019.