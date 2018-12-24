Man Crush Monday: 10 Ranveer Singh pics that will drive away your blues

Mondays can be hard for many. After a well spent weekend with family and friends returning to work may require some extra motivation and more so when you’re almost at the end of the year and on Christmas eve. Holiday seasons can be trying, so we decided to cheer you up with a sumptuous serve of Ranveer Singh pics that will not just drive away your blues, but also keep you going through the week. Our Man Crush Monday this week is the Simmba star.

Ranveer has become synonymous with quirky fashion statements. This ‘Rohit Shetty Ka Hero’ is fun, crazy and sometimes obnoxious. But only and only Ranveer Singh can pull off some of the looks that he has chosen to sport. If you were surprised to see the actor opt for traditional looks during his wedding ceremonies, Ranveer returned back in style at the post-wedding parties. We saw multiple memes about the actor’s fashion sense, but this Gully Boy could care very little about what anybody has to say about his sartorial choices. And that gives us more reason to love this fashion rule breaker, who can pull off a man bun, a skirt like attire and even a nose ring. Here are pictures of Ranveer Singh that will act as an instant dose of caffeine and set you right for the rest of the day and even week…

View this post on Instagram Love you like Kanye love Kanye A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 20, 2018 at 8:57am PST

View this post on Instagram 📛 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 19, 2018 at 1:13am PST

View this post on Instagram Damn it feel good to be a gangsta A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 16, 2018 at 7:41am PST

View this post on Instagram Gehani Versachainani 🏺#sindhiswag A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 7, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram 💪🏾 @bigmuscles_nutrition A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 28, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💋 #mondaymotivation A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 30, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 💥💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 25, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram Lust for Life A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 13, 2018 at 2:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 😆🤣😂 @jackjonesindia #JACKJONESx10 #DontHoldBack A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram Me on every rollercoaster ever A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 3, 2018 at 2:55am PDT

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba will be releasing on December 28. This will be Sara’s second film this year after her debut in Kedarnath two weeks ago. Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for the first time. The buzz around Simmba looks positive and trade predicts that the film would mint at least Rs 200 crore. The movie will also have an extended cameo by Rohit’s buddy Ajay Devgn. Well, looks Ranveer is set to end 2018 on a great note after kickstarting it with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. We hear that the actor will only go on a honeymoon with actress wife Deepika Padukone after Simmba’s release on December 28.

After Simmba, Ranveer has an interesting line up of movies. The actor will be seen in Kabir Khan’s next, which is tentatively titled ’83. He also will kickstart work on Karan Johar’s ambitious directorial venture Takht. The actor’s next release will be Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which will premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival and will release on February 14, 2019.