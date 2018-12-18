Man posts a lewd tweet to Taapsee Pannu, actor reverts like a boss

More often than not, public figures have plenty of blah moments while dealing with online trolls. Some trolls have a PhD on passing unnecessary remarks. The subject could be anything from why Abhishek Bachchan still stays with his parents to why Dhoni, the former Indian Cricket team captain, would buckle his wife's shoes. Thankfully, our stars are no less. They give it back swiftly and in style. Something similar happened when a fan decided to admire Taapsee Pannu's 'body parts'!

It so happened that a fan tweeted to Taapsee, expressing his 'love' for her 'body parts'. Isn't very tasteful, is it? Instead of losing her calm or slamming back, Taapsee decided to give the man a dose of her humorous kill. Quite sure his 'love' is ruined and he is regretting his efforts of a sensational conversation online! See the conversation below and do not forget to read the comments and see how Taapsee's followers had a gala time ROFLing.

To the concerned man, good luck googling what a cerebrum is and cursing yourself!