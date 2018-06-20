home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Man shamed by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was a child artist

First published: June 19, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Updated: June 19, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pulled over a man for littering on the streets, little did they know that the guy actually has a Bollywood connection. The video of the star couple schooling the Mumbai man went viral on the internet but it received a lot of mixed reviews from netizens. While many were happy about the duo educating the man on cleanliness, others pointed out that Anushka was being rude, and Virat needn’t have filmed the incident. While a few are debating over the video, others dug deeper to find out that the man, identified as Arhhan Singh is no stranger to stardom.

A look at Arhhan’s Instagram profile revealed that he is not new to media attention. Arhhan has apparently worked as a child artiste and has shared screen space with a couple of A-list actors, including Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Don’t believe us, have a look at these images.

Arhhan made an appearance in SRK's 1996 comedy English Babu Desi Mem. He later went on to act in Shahid's Paathsaala. But it wasn’t just the big screen that Arhhan ventured into. He has also worked in a popular TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh in which he played Shekhar Suman's son, no less.

Post Virat and Anushka uploading the video of him on Saturday, Arhhan took to social media to apologise for littering on the streets. But he also slammed the couple, adding that “a little etiquette and politeness” from Anushka would not have made her “a lesser star”. He even took a shot at Anushka, calling her a ‘roadside person’ and went on to describe Kohli as trashy minded, as he was the man behind the camera. Even his mother joined the bandwagon saying, “the last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap stunt in the name of cleanliness.”

Disclaimer: i have no desire to gain any mileage from this post of mine... Horrible! So I happened to carelessly Litter a sq mm of plastic while driving ! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful @anushkasharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness , Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in ur dialogue wouldn’t have made u a lesser star !! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene .. verbal etiquette is one of them ! The garbage that mistakenly went out of the window of my "luxury car"... Was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From ur "luxury car's" window... Or the trashy mind @virat.kohli to shoot and post this online... For whatever gains... Now thats some serious trash!!!

His Instagram account too is loaded with images of him at parties that also have Bollywood faces as invitees.

