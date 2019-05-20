Mandira Bedi comments on #MeToo movement, says it was misused by a few

Shikha Dhariwal May 20 2019, 5.31 pm May 20 2019, 5.31 pm

Mandira Bedi disappeared from films for a while. However, she was last seen in a very small role in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s film the Tashkent files. The actor was recently spotted at Ariel's #ShareTheLoads event, where she spoke exclusively to News18 India. She says, “I was not doing films but I was not at home. I did a few web series. I am continuously working in web series and enjoying this new digital cinema art world. However recently I have signed a few films and small screen projects."

The actress also commented on the Supreme Court order to make certain guidelines on web series content. She says, “I am happy and appreciate SC decision to make guidelines for web series because we can't show anything on digital also. Few web series makers were showing very abusive and vulgar content just to trend the content. So it was necessary to stop that content to maintain decorum on art and cinema for our next generation.”

Mandira also spoke on the film industry and #MeToo movement. She says that #MeToo movement was good as it gave a platform for the women who have suffered from harassment to come out and share their stories. "I am happy and salute those females, who have opened up with their stories. Their stories have created an example for others as well. Now no one will dare to misbehave with any female. I luckily never faced physical harassment and assault incident in my career, otherwise, I would have discussed my story openly.”

Mandira further added, ”But this is a one-sided story, we should not ignore the other side as well. There are a few cases where female misused the #MeToo campaign to get personal benefits. Few people were innocent but they were dragged wrongly into #MeToo case.”

“So #MeToo movement was a great initiative to get justice for the victims. But sad for those who were targeted intentionally,” added the actor.

The actress continued the conversation and shared her thoughts on social media fights between Bollywood celebs. “I am not comfortable to discuss politics on social media so I don’t comment on any political controversies. So I keep aside myself from politics and political discussions," she said.