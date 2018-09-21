Manikarnika: A classic romantic number for Kangana Ranaut under Saroj Khan’s tutelage

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been shooting for her forthcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in full swing. Time and again, we have come across her pictures from the sets. Last time, her nephew Prithvi Raj had provided her company and this time, she had ace choreographer Saroj Khan doing the needful. Just that, this time, Mrs Khan didn’t go there as a mere visitor, but to choreograph an entire track.

Yes, Saroj Khan will be choreographing a classical romantic number for the movie and in this latest picture, we see the actress and the dance guru share a candid moment at ND Studios, Karjat. Kangana is dressed in her character of Rani Laxmibai with a Sanskrit book in her hands. The song will be picturised on Kangana Ranaut and her onscreen husband Jisshu Sengupta aka King Gangadhar Rao. The makers plan to finish shooting the song in one day.

Discussing further about the movie, it hasn’t been a rosy-cosy journey for the makers who had to fight several battles for their period drama. The director Krish is currently busy with a South project, so Kangana has taken on the directorial reins on a temporary basis, to ensure the movie sticks to its release schedule of January 25, 2018.