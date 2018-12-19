Manikarnika: Actor Andy Von Eich wants Kangana Ranaut's help over nonpayment of dues

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is one of the most anticipated releases of 2019. The film’s trailer, which was released recently, received a good response from the audiences. The film which was earlier slated to release in 2018 will now be releasing in the first month of the upcoming year. The release date got pushed thanks to all the controversies that it got embroiled in. And the problem doesn’t seem to end for team Manikarnika even after the film’s trailer launch as actor Andy Vin Eich in fresh allegations has accused the makers of the film of nonpayment.

In this film, which is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, Von Eich plays the character of a British officer in the film. The actor recently took to Twitter to share his ordeal with the world. “Today #Manikarnika trailer released. I still haven’t received full payment for my acting in this movie by the production house. I can’t imagine that this is in the sense of #KanganaRanaut if she would know about that. Please help. #ManikarnikaTrailerLaunch #zee #karios,” the German actor tweeted.

The tweet was later deleted from the actor’s twitter handle.

Reportedly, one of the producers of the film Kamal Jain refuted the claims made by the actor and said that all the legitimate and due payments have been made, except one vendor, who is arm-twisting them. "As a production house, we are absolutely clear on not holding back anyone’s payment which is legitimate and due, as we immensely respect everyone's hard work that has gone into this film. We are thankful to each vendor/individual who has helped us in making this film," he said in a statement. We tried connecting with Kamal Jain for his reaction but couldn't get through.

Earlier in November, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) claimed that the makers of the film were yet to clear dues of approximately Rs 1.5 crore owed to workers and junior artists. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2019.