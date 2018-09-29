Manikarnika: Kangana starrer loses Swati Semwal after Sonu Sood

Controversies do not seem to take a pause for Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. After Sonu Sood’s exit from the movie one more actor decided to leave this project.

Reportedly, actress Swati Semwal has parted ways from Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Reason: As she is not sure if her role would have been substantial anymore. For the uninitiated, Swati Semwal was playing the role of Parvati , wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau. Sonu Sood, who quit the film last month was to play Sadhashivrao Bhau.

"I have quit the project. Earlier also I was not sure, I was in two minds, but a few days back, my team had a meeting and we decided to quit the project because I don't think so at this point of time, this project is good for the career path that I am taking," Swati told a news agency.

#Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi teaser to be released on Gandhi Jayanti [2 Oct]... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/q07Sfcvk1C — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

When she was further quizzed that if her decision to quit is related Sonu Sood's exit, she said, "Not really. At this point, whatever project I am signing for or even what I have done, whether it is Bareilly Ki Barfi or Fanney Khan... Not that they were very big roles, but whatever was there, was pretty substantial."

"I'm looking for performance-oriented, substantial roles. I am not stuck on lead roles, but whatever I have to do, I want it to be substantial enough and even Manikarnika had a pretty strong character. But now I don't think so it's the same anymore," she added.

Well, all we can hope is that Kangana’s this movie now-on do not invite more controversies. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is a biopic on Rani Laxmi Bai and Kangana plays the titular role. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2019.