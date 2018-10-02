Manikarnika and Kangana Ranaut are the new troll favourites

The teaser of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was released recently. It is a fantastic teaser and has Kangana nailing it as Rani Lakshmibai. The teaser is grand and has some sequences that will give you goosebumps. But unfortunately, a scene from the teaser is being trolled online. Twitteraitis surely have some hilarious response to the scene.

Me at the Dentist after a Root Canal. #manikarnikateaser pic.twitter.com/XYlw9Cd4CN — Anid (@annoyinglyanid) October 2, 2018

Raani Lakshmi Bai Kam Vampire Bai Jyada Lag Rahi Hai 😂#ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/U9hCeIru0D — Hrithik Devotee (@Pranaywaaa) October 2, 2018

While one user has compared the scene to having a root canal, the other one has made fun of the scene using a tagline of a product ‘Bolo Zuban Kesari’. We must say nowadays films are the soft target for the social media users.

For every dhokebaaz, there is someone bharosemand!#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/A6TVcyrwo5 — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 27, 2018

Remember how few days ago, a scene from Thugs Of Hindostan trailer had turned into memes? Aamir Khan was all over on social media because of it. We can also not forget how Anushka had become favourite of trolls when the trailer of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India was released.

Talking about Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, the movie, which is a biopic on Rani Lakshmibai, will be hitting the screens on January 25, 2019. It will mark the big screen debut of television actress Ankita Lokhande. The movie will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India.