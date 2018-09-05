Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande has her feet lighter and her moves stronger

Some of the most popular television faces are set to make it big in B-town. Mouni Roy, who had a golden debut with Gold, has her plates full. So is the case with Mrunal Thakur who debuts with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. And then, Ankita Lokhande is kickstarting her journey on the silver screen with none other than the queen herself! Ankita, who plays a pivotal role in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starts rehearsing for her first song (and also her FIRST Bollywood song). And of course, she can't keep calm!

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya is in charge of filling in Manikarnika tracks with apt moves. If that's not enough, another reason for Ankita to be happy is that she shakes a leg with Kangana herself.

The TV sensation is playing Jhalkaribai, a woman soldier who played a crucial role in Rani Lakshmibai's army as well as an advisor to her. She was born into a Koli family and eventually became a name of prominence who is yet deeply regarded and remembered as a legend by the people of Bundelkhand. She is remembered for disguising as Lakshmibai and fighting while the real queen safely escaped.

If Jhalkaribari's character is portrayed with as much importance as she deserves, then it is safe to say that a meaty debut awaits Ankita.

Best wishes!