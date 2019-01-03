Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande kick starts 2019 by giving us a sneak peek of Jhalkari Bai

Most of the celebrities started their 2019 by treating their fans with some of their coolest party and vacation pictures, however, Kangana Ranaut was certainly an exception. Her first social media post of 2019 is all things professionalism and as gorgeous as the actor herself. The Pavitra Rishta fame actor is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She took to her Instagram and shared a look of her as Jhalkari Bai. While we have already seen a glimpse of Ankita as Jhalkari Bai in the trailer of Manikarnika, this one appears to be a closer look at her character. In the picture, Ankita looks absolutely captivating and we couldn’t take our eyes off this beauty.
Ankita is, clearly, excited to bits as it was only recently when she opened up on debuting with Manikarnika, as she said, "Blessed to be starting my film career with Manikarnika alongside amazing talents." Well, she is clearly not the only excited for her big-screen debut. Here, we are referring to her ex-boyfriend and actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kedarnath actor couldn't contain his excitement as he was all praises for his ex-flame, Ankita. Such support, much wow!
View this post on Instagram
#2019firstpost #jhalkaribai #manikarnikaon25thjan2019 ❤️
A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on
View this post on Instagram
On the occasion of Jhalkari Bai’s 188th Birth anniversary, I want to take this opportunity to introduce you to the women she really was. Jhalkaribai was a woman soldier who played an important role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She served in the women's army of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. She eventually rose to a position of a prominent advisor to the queen, Rani of Jhansi herself. Her heroism and sacrifices for the society are unsung but this woman was one of the most important factors in the battle of Jhansi. I had never thought that I would get a chance to play such a strong character in my life but Manikarnika had taken me to a journey of not only discovering the real Jhalkari Bai but also helped me discover the Jhalkari Bai in me. This note is to each and every girl who is out there and who are fighting their own battles. I just want to tell you that don't give up. Fight your battles with pride and never let anyone put you down. @manikarnikathefilm releasing on 25th January 2019 #KanganaRanaut @ZeeStudios_ @kamaljain_thekj @Dirkrish @Jisshusengupta @prasoonjoshi_ #vijayendraprasad @Shankar_Live @neeta_lulla #ankitalokhande
A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-stars Kangana Ranaut, Richard Keep, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta. Directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish, the film is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.