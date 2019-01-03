Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande kick starts 2019 by giving us a sneak peek of Jhalkari Bai

Most of the celebrities started their 2019 by treating their fans with some of their coolest party and vacation pictures, however, Kangana Ranaut was certainly an exception. Her first social media post of 2019 is all things professionalism and as gorgeous as the actor herself. The Pavitra Rishta fame actor is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She took to her Instagram and shared a look of her as Jhalkari Bai. While we have already seen a glimpse of Ankita as Jhalkari Bai in the trailer of Manikarnika, this one appears to be a closer look at her character. In the picture, Ankita looks absolutely captivating and we couldn’t take our eyes off this beauty.

Ankita is, clearly, excited to bits as it was only recently when she opened up on debuting with Manikarnika, as she said, "Blessed to be starting my film career with Manikarnika alongside amazing talents." Well, she is clearly not the only excited for her big-screen debut. Here, we are referring to her ex-boyfriend and actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kedarnath actor couldn't contain his excitement as he was all praises for his ex-flame, Ankita. Such support, much wow!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-stars Kangana Ranaut, Richard Keep, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta. Directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish, the film is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.