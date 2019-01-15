Manikarnika: Director Kangana Ranaut strikes a pose with the 'unsung heroes' of the film

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been ruling the headlines for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The team wrapped up the shoot of the film in the month of October in 2018 but faced a lot of hurdles during the making of the period drama. The makers dropped the official trailer of the film in December 2018 and it was received well by the audience for its action scenes and Kangana’s larger than life screen presence. The trailer has already garnered 23 million views on Youtube. Going by the latest pictures on social media, Kangana seems to be leaving no stone unturned in giving everyone involved in the film their due recognition.

We got our hands on a BTS picture of the film on Tuesday, which sees director Kangana posing with her technical crew. The picture was taken at a studio where the post-production process is underway and was uploaded by Kangana’s social media team on Instagram. The caption called the tech team the ‘force behind the magic’. In the picture, the Queen can be seen in her casual best, donning a grey tee, a pair of matching pants and a denim jacket. The title of the film is displayed on the projector screen in the background.

As far as the making of the film goes, reports suggest that Kangana also suffered quite a few injuries while shooting for the epic historical drama. The actor suffered a deep cut on her forehead while shooting a sword-fighting scene and had to undergo 15 stitches. She then suffered a ligament tear while jumping off a 40 feet wall during the shoot. The film will see Kangana playing the role of Rani Laxmibai and will also see TV star Ankita Lokhande in a pivotal role. The film hits the screens on January 25.