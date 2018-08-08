Manikarnika effect? Kangana Ranaut demands profit sharing for Mental Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut is the Queen in her own league and there is no denying the fact. The lady has got a spitfire attitude and never shies away from expressing her views no matter whom she offends. Not just that, her acting prowess surely leaves us mesmerised. Well, Kangana herself is quite aware of her worth and doesn’t refrain from asking for her real value. And that’s why, the actress has now joined the league of a chosen few actresses, who demand a share in the profit of the film.

Kangana is currently gearing up for two releases; Mental Hai Kya and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Rumour has it, that the actress is so confident with regards to the content of both, that she has asked the makers of Mental Hai Kya for a share in film’s profit.

Kangana’s last few releases; Simran, Rangoon, Katti Batti to name a few, have been disasters at the box office. But looks like it the actress is unperturbed and super confident about Manikarnika. Well, the buzz around the movie is certainly a positive one. The film will hit the screens in January 2019, and will soon be followed up by Mental Hai Kya.

Kangana surely knows how to play her bets right.