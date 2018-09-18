Manikarnika fracas: Is Kangana on a warpath to prove a point?

Kangana Ranaut is a phenomenon in Indian cinema, no doubts about that. Even so, people walking out of her forthcoming historical drama, Manikarnika, raises a valid question- is she too much to handle while working on a film? Can her impulsive, fierce and creative self-compensate for the efforts of a project’s entire team? It is also quite surprising that Kangana hasn’t made a statement about controversies surrounding this film yet, as is her signature style.

Perfectionists in cinema have drawn the ire of colleagues and crew often. Edward Norton, one of Hollywood’s finest actors, is known to have lost out on work because of his demands of getting a film just right. In fact, his fall out with the Marvel Cinematic Universe over The Incredible Hulk, a film that he hardly promoted after attending its premiere, put Norton on the back foot for some time. Talent and form like his can’t be left out for long, so a mature, calmer Norton is back with challenging roles, this time, playing a private detective with Tourette Syndrome in Motherless Brooklyn (co-starring Bruce Willis).

The same can’t yet be said for Kangana. With Manikarnika, first, director Krish left the project midway to make a biopic on South Indian political leader NTR. Sonu Sood left the film citing difficulty with tackling two directors. Kangana is directing its patchwork but is reportedly reshooting portions of the film. Now, producer Sujay Kutty is supposed to have been fired. As the studio backing the film runs helter-skelter issuing statements to cover up for walkouts and constant changes in this expensive film, apprehensions over its star’s involvement are on the rise. This doesn’t help a film, as the traditional circuit of exhibition tends to get anxious about its value. Additionally, director Ashwiny Iyer Tewari has issued a poetic statement refuting that she made Kangana sign a non-interference clause for their soon to be made film, Panga. Stories about a non-interference clause came up in the first place reflects that Kangana is being viewed as a troublesome star. As smoke around Kangana’s projects continues to rise, PR stories about Saroj Khan choreographing a song for Manikarnika, and the gifted actor Pankaj Tripathi joining the Panga cast, try to clear up the haze. But one fact emerges- Kangana Ranaut’s fiercely independent and/or passionate stance is beginning to get noticed in a big not so good way.

A lot of what one hears about Kangana Ranaut and her desire for creative control emerges from her nature- she speaks her mind. Be it press meets, public events or interviews, she doesn’t use a filter of social acceptance and correctness. It’s integral to her appeal as a film personality; she is spontaneous and candid, and simply brilliant onscreen. Film sets are not hotspots of frank conversation. If anything, these are spaces fraught with pressure- of meeting shoot deadlines and coordinating huge efforts involving multiple people. In such a set up, frank speak might work against a person. When a woman speaks up, it may mark her out as an aggressor or troublemaker. An A list heroine, off record, had told the author that while working with a superstar, she had to wait for 3-4 hours every day after gruelling prep of about 8 hours for her part. On one occasion, when she raised this with her director, he simply asked her to bear with it. One couldn’t risk upsetting the superstar, as it would mean upsetting the entire film’s set up. So the heroine simply had to suck it up. During this shoot, she was balancing filming for her home production, thereby working 18 hours a day at times.

In a universe where male bias is strongly visible, a woman raising questions, even if she is the central star, might create ego hassles.